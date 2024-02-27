Curtain up on the 83rd Ballymoney Drama Festival
Ballymoney prides itself on hosting the oldest Drama Festival in Ireland, which began in 1934 and has continued annually except for a break during World War II.
Opening on Monday, March 4, with She Stoops to Conquer by Rosemary Drama Group, the Festival continues until Saturday, March 9.
The programme features The Slemish Players on Tuesday, March 5, with The Passing Day, then Bart Player with The Actress on Wednesday, March 6, before The Clarence Players take to the stage on Thursday, March 7, with Gaslight.
The Newpoint Players from Newry stage Shadow of the Glen – Reimagined on Friday, March 8, and finally Theatre 3 Newtownabbey with Even Numbers on Saturday, March 9, before the final adjudication and awards by Ben Humphrey.
Nightly tickets priced at £12, £10 (concession) and £5 (student) are available from 10am – 4pm at Ballymoney Town Hall or on the performance evening from 7.15pm.