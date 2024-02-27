Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ballymoney prides itself on hosting the oldest Drama Festival in Ireland, which began in 1934 and has continued annually except for a break during World War II.

Opening on Monday, March 4, with She Stoops to Conquer by Rosemary Drama Group, the Festival continues until Saturday, March 9.

The programme features The Slemish Players on Tuesday, March 5, with The Passing Day, then Bart Player with The Actress on Wednesday, March 6, before The Clarence Players take to the stage on Thursday, March 7, with Gaslight.

The 83rd Ballymoney Drama Festival begins on Monday, March 4. Credit NI World

The Newpoint Players from Newry stage Shadow of the Glen – Reimagined on Friday, March 8, and finally Theatre 3 Newtownabbey with Even Numbers on Saturday, March 9, before the final adjudication and awards by Ben Humphrey.