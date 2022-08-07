Discover the role of women in the 1916 uprising in a new play

Playwright Victoria Gleason is developing a new play

Although still in the develpment stage there will be a rehearsed reading of the play at the James Conolloy Centre in Belfast on August 11 at 8pm.

Inspired by historical events. The Women’s War focuses on the role that women played both North and South in the 1916 uprising. They would change the course of Irish history.

“As a writer I have always been fascinated by history and the role of women,” explained Victoria, wh has a drama degree and a Masters in Creative Writing from Queen’s University Belfast. “This is a part of Irish History that I was not familiar with the women role in 1916.

“The piece is now being performed in the West Belfast Festival with support form the festival the actors and directors.

“I work in a school and it was being in one of the history classes that gave me the inspiration for the play.”