Theatre lovers were on their feet on Tuesday night (May 21) at the opening night performance of the acclaimed thriller, The Woman In Black at the Millennium Forum.

The West End touring production of the hit Susan Hill novel received a well-deserved standing ovation from local audiences at the Millennium Forum where the show runs until Saturday.

Goosebumps. . . Scary . . . Terrifying. . were are just some words used by the audience to describe the West End’s second longest running play and with just a few days left to catch it at the Forum, people are advised to book their tickets if they want to see why The Woman In Black is the hottest ticket in town!

Over 33 years The Woman in Black played over 13,000 performances in the West End and has been seen by over seven million people in the UK. In June 2019 the production celebrated its 30th Anniversary in London’s West End with a special gala performance.

The Woman in Black opened to a standing ovation at the Millennium Forum and runs until Saturday, March 25. Credit Millennium Forum

Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a ‘Woman in Black’. He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.

It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.