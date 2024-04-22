Dress to impress for Balmoral Show fashion competition
Hosted at Downtown’s Show Stage on Saturday, May 18, Downtown Country presenter Victoria Quinn will officiate this year’s competition to help crown the most fashionable visitors.
Thanks to the competition’s generous sponsors, the lucky winner will receive a luxury two night stay courtesy of Ireland’s Blue Book and a stylish country outfit from Dubarry, with two runners up also receiving fantastic prizes.
Ahead of this year’s competition Victoria Quinn, commented: “I am so excited to be judging the Most Appropriately Dressed Competition at Balmoral Show. I’m looking forward to seeing stand out style from entrants whose love of rural life is reflected in their stylish outfits”.
To enter this year’s competition visitors should make their way to the registration marquee, located next to the Downtown Show Stage from 10am-1pm, with the final taking place at 2pm on the Downtown Show Stage.
The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday 15th May to Saturday 18th May 2024.
Tickets are now available online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk. For further updates you can follow the Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.