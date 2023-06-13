Enjoy some magical outdoor theatre performances at Bangor Castle Walled Garden

Ards and North Down Borough Council is delighted to bring outdoor theatre productions of David Walliams’ Bad Dad and MacHamLear to Bangor Castle Walled Garden this July.

Produced by Heartbreak Production the shows will be touring 150 venues across the UK and Ireland this summer.

David Walliams’ Bad Dad is a modern family favourite that follows the highs and lows of a father-son relationship with chases, escapes, disguises, and a comedic auntie with literary aspirations to round it all off nicely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MacHamLear, pits the most-loved Shakespearean tragedies against each other in the Battle of Bard. This farcical piece of new writing from award-winning playwright Michael Davies that shamelessly exploits the genius of England’s most celebrated writer.

Penlee-Kaylie-McCarroll, a cast member of Heartbreak Production’s Bad Dad which will be performed at Bangor Castle Walled Garden on July 4 and 5

Speaking about the events, Patricia Hamilton Arts Officer with Ards and North Down Borough Council said; “We are pleased to once again welcome Heartbreak Productions to Bangor Castle Walled Garden for these fantastic shows.

WThe quality is always excellent and our audiences have a really great time. We would encourage everyone to buy their tickets early and join us for enjoyable outdoor entertainment.”

The shows will take place on Tuesday July 4, Wednesday July 5, and Thursday 6 July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ticket-holders are reminded that these are outdoor events so please dress for the weather. Bring your own blanket to sit on and picnics are also welcome.

Actors Olly Hewitt, Charlie Mackay and Colleen Hedley, at the dress rehearsal for Heartbreak Productions’ MacHamLear. The show is coming to Bangor Castle Walled Garden on July 6.

Bangor Castle’s Walled Garden is also playing host to the ForM Sculpture Exhibition throughout June.