Esteemed writers host fundraising event at the Lyric for Ukraine

Organised and hosted by award-winning author Jan Carson, the night will include readers Anna Burns, Jan Carson, Glenn Patterson, Stephen Sexton, Dara McAnulty, Leontia Flynn and Kabosh Theatre Company.

Readings will feature work from Oksana Zabuzhko (novelist and short story writer), Myroslav Laiuk (poet), Olena Stiazhkina (novelist), Oksana Lutsushna (poet), Haska Shyyan (novelist), Ilya Kaminsky (poet) and Natalya Vorozhbit (playwright and filmmaker).

All proceeds from the evening will go to the Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

The venue, staff, performers, promotional materials, photography and streaming facility have all been donated through people’s time and generosity.