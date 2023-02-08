A north coast musical theatre group has been nominated for FOUR awards by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA).

Portrush Music Society has been recognised by NODA for its last two productions ‘Calendar Girls the Musical’ and ‘Shrek the Musical’ which were staged in the town’s Magherabuoy House Hotel after the company had to find a new post-Covid home.

NODA have now nominated the company and individuals for the following awards: Calendar Girls (Outstanding Show); Aidan Hughes (Outstanding Performance – Shrek); Kerry Kane (Best Director – Shrek); Shrek (Best Staging and Technical).

Chairman of Portrush Music Society, Donal Macauley said the nominations highlighted the “professional dedication and talent of all involved with Portrush Music Society”.

He continued: “To stage two sell-out musical theatre shows, coming out of the pandemic, in a brand new venue after a period of not being on stage, is a testament to our actors, front and back of house and technical teams.

"We always have striven for excellence in our productions, and it is our audience who continually supports us which makes this all even more special.

"We are currently in production for the Northern Irish premiere of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ which we are staging in November this year. Portrush Music Society are so indebted to Andrew Lloyd Webber and his Really Used Group for endorsing and entrusting Portrush Music Society with the rights to his iconic show.”