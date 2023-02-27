Absent from the local cultural calendar due to the epidemic, the final countdown is now on for the return of the Ballymoney Drama Festival.

The 82nd festival starts on Monday, March 6 at 8pm on the Town Hall stage and continues every night at the same time until Saturday when the performance will commence at 7pm.

Comedies dominate this year’s programme from slapstick and farce to verbal and tragi-comedy staged by six of the most respected local amateur dramatics groups. Almost every play in this year’s festival programme has also been staged in The West End or on Broadway, often both, in the recent past.

Tickets, which cost £12 (Concessions £10), can also be bought at Ballymoney Town Hall daily between 10am and 4pm from Tuesday, February 28, or nightly at the Box Office during the Festival. There are further reductions for school students and for group bookings.

Jeremy Lewis and Lucas Levy of Ballymoney Literary and Debating Society preparing for Ballymoney Drama Festival