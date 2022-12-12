Graduating in the middle of a pandemic which decimated the performing arts world certainly wasn’t the ideal start to a young Coleraine actor’s career.

However, Jasmine Gardiner did get her fairytale ending when she auditioned for and was cast in her first professional role.

And, the casting was made all the more special for Jasmine as she landed the role on ‘home turf’ as Cinderella in the Millennium Forum’s pantomime which is running at the moment.

The former Dominican College pupil studied at the International College of Musical Theatre in London, graduating in 2020: “Not the best year to graduate right in the middle of a pandemic,” said Jasmine, who was a student on a two year intensive course at the College.

Jasmine Gardiner as Cinderella with Dylan Reid as Prince Charming

"We were lucky enough though to be able to have our agent showcase online and I got an agent from that. Then it was a matter of sending self tapes and auditioning online before things opened up a bit more.

"It was great then to get ‘back in the room’ to audition for things. Then my agent sent me the Millennium Forum job and I said ‘let’s give it a go’.

"While I had done pantomime workshops, I had never been in an actual panto before so it was a bit of a shock to the system,” laughed Jasmine, who had just finished a schools’ performance which she described as ‘lively’.

"Being in a pantomime certainly keeps me alert, it’s very different in that you have room to play with things, to try to things out in a performance, see how it goes and switch it up.

Jasmine with Conal Gallen as Buttons

"Everyone here has been very welcoming and has shown me the ropes but I am working with real panto veterans so they really keep me on my toes, trying to catch me out!”

Jasmine is starring as Cinderella alongside popular Donegal comedian Conal Gallen as Buttons.

She is joined onstage by Dylan Reid as Prince Charming, along with the ‘Two Ugly Sisters,’ otherwise known as Keith Lynch and James Lecky.

Well-known in north coast theatrical circles, Jasmine was a junior member of Ballywillan Drama Group and played roles in their productions of ‘Cats’, ‘Whistle Down the Wind’ and ‘Les Miserables’.

Coleraine's Jasmine Gardiner

And, there is certain to be a steady stream of Causeway Coast cheerleaders making their way over the mountain to support the Coleraine woman in her role.

Jasmine’s family have already seen her perform in the title role and “really enjoyed it” and friends are planning to attend when they come home for the Christmas holidays.

Cinderella runs in the Millennium Forum until January 2, 2023, and after that Jasmine is moving back to London to begin auditioning again.

"January and February are very good for auditions as that’s when all the new stuff comes out so it will be hectic,” she added.

"Getting into musicals, that’s my main goal for London 2023!”