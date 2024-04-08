Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s the fate that seems to lie in store for the five daughters of a poor Jewish milkman called Tevye in the early 1900s in the forthcoming Ballywillan Drama Group musical ‘Fiddler on the Roof’.

The well known and much loved musical bursts onto the stage of Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre from Friday, April 19 – Saturday, May 4 and will feature songs which are among the gold standard of musical theatre: If I Were a Rich Man, Tradition, Sunrise Sunset and, of course, Matchmaker.

Playing Tevye, the father of the central family, is Alan McClarty, in a total change of pace from his showstopping performance as Lola in last year’s Ballywillan show Kinky Boots – a role for which he has been nominated for an Outstanding Performance award by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA).

Tzeitel (Clare Campbell) isn't too keen on the partner the traditional matchmaker has chosen for her in Ballywillan Drama Group's Fiddler on the Roof. Her sisters Hodel (Megan Paul) and Chava (Chloe Freeman-Wallace) seem to agree. Credit John Purvis

Tevye’s long-suffering wife Golde is played by Una Culkin with north coast musical theatre stalwart Olive Hemphill as the matchmaker Yente. While Golde is praying for a good match for each of their five daughters, Tevye is having to come to terms with the fact that times are changing and his three adult daughters have strong opinions of their own.

As is shown in the photo, the eldest daughter Tzeitel, played by Clare Campbell, is not too keen on the match arranged for her by Yente. Her sisters (pictured) are played by Megan Paul and Chloe Freeman-Wallace who also turned in an incredible performance as Lauren in last year’s Kinky Boots earning her a NODA nomination for Outstanding Supporting Performance.

Fiddler on the Roof is an inspirational musical with a promise of, at least, the chance of a new beginning at the end of the story which makes it a truly feel-good experience and gives hope for 21st century audiences.

