Actor and former pupil of Loreto College in Coleraine, Conor O’Kane, is to play the late SDLP leader John Hume in a new musical drama.

The announcement of Conor O’Kane in the role was made by the Playhouse in Derry today (Wednesday, January 18) on what would have been John Hume’s 86th birthday.

From March 31 to April 7 this year, to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, The Playhouse will present ‘HUME - Beyond Belief’, a major new musical drama honouring the influential couple John and Pat Hume.

The play will be performed in the city’s Guildhall but also screened across the world as part of 2023 global commemorations of the Agreement.

Conor O'Kane in The White Handkerchief

‘HUME - Beyond Belief’ is the second part of a peacebuilding trilogy by The Playhouse, following the resounding success of ‘The White Handkerchief’, which premiered in the Guildhall on the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, in January last year.

Performed by the people of Derry in the city’s Guildhall, the new work is written by Damian Gorman (writer), Brian O’Doherty (composer) and directed by Kieran Griffiths.

Playhouse CEO Kevin Murphy said he was delighted to be able to make the casting announcement.

He said: “Conor is an exceptional talent that we are delighted to have worked with on several occasions before. He stunned us with his powerful portrayal of Father Tom O’Gara in The White Handkerchief, and has just finished a run as Leo Bloom in The Producers at The Playhouse in November.

The production also marks the beginning of a partnership between The Playhouse and The John & Pat Hume Foundation, signifying their shared mission to promote leadership for positive change and social justice

"His work in film has been premiered at Manchester and Nottingham International Film Festivals and his theatre performances includes work with Royal Shakespeare Company’s Dell Theatre, The Vaults London, and Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds. We know he will bring great humanity and honesty to the role.”

Originally from Feeny, Conor trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

He was also nominated Best Male in a Musical by Off West End for his performance as George in Miss Nightingale at The Vaults, London in 2017.

