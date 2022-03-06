Fusion Theatre are back on stage

Fusion Theatre return to the Island Hall

“For us at Fusion, much like the rest of the community, the last two years have been unprecedented and something in which we hope never to return to again,” said a spokesperson for the company.

“We have over this time been able to give our young people an opportunity to enhance their skills, specifically in singing, acting and dance by giving them the opportunity to attend workshops and training in particular areas led by various people including west end star Alistair Brammer.”

Looking forward to the concert on Friday March 18, she continued: “In 2022 we are grateful to be able to provide a night of musical theatre, from classic favourites to some modern new musicals which Fusion haven’t yet had a chance to perform.

“This will enable us to give both our cast and audience members both a step back in time and a look ahead to the future.

“Our Covid19 recovery concert, New Year New Hope, is supported by the LCCC Covid Recovery Fund to which we are extremely grateful.

“Please join us on Friday March 18 or a night to remember.

“Refreshments will be provided for all audience members during the interval “

Tickets are on sale at www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk/event/Magical-Musicals