Fusion Theatre brings the house down with their latest musical production of Amelie

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 4th Oct 2024, 10:42 GMT
Lisburn’s awardwinning company Fusion Theatre recently took to the stage of the Island Hall once again for their latest production – a very special musical version of the hit film Amelie.

With packed houses every night, the young cast put on a fantastic show.

Fusion Theatre is thrilled to be bringing The Sound of Music to the Island Hall next year for the first time in their 22 year history.

The show will run from March 5-8. 2025 and tickets are on sale now from the Island Hall Box Office.

As well as the recent success of Amelie, the company was also delighted to have received two NODA awards for their production of Evita in March 2022.

Sheelagh Hobart, the regional representative of NODA, presented Sofia Delgado with her Outstanding Youth Performance award and the cast also won Outstanding Youth Show.

The Fusion Theatre cast take to the stage in the musical Amelie

Photo: Toby Watson

The Fusion Theatre cast take to the stage in the musical Amelie

Photo: Toby Watson

The Fusion Theatre cast take to the stage in the musical Amelie

Photo: Toby Watson

The Fusion Theatre cast take to the stage in the musical Amelie

Photo: Toby Watson

