Gateway Theatre Group all set for Aladdin in Portadown Town Hall
It’s panto season again in Portadown and members of the Gateway Theatre Group are getting ready for their production of Aladdin, which opens on Saturday, January 14.
By Valerie Martin
16 minutes ago
They are pulling all the stops out to make sure this favourite family show – being staged in Portadown Town Hall – is full of colour and fun. It will be run nightly at 7.30pm until Saturday, January 28, with Saturday matinees at 2pm. All seats are £9 (no concessions).
Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with the cast at one of their rehearsals.
