Gateway Theatre Group all set for Aladdin in Portadown Town Hall

It’s panto season again in Portadown and members of the Gateway Theatre Group are getting ready for their production of Aladdin, which opens on Saturday, January 14.

By Valerie Martin
16 minutes ago

They are pulling all the stops out to make sure this favourite family show – being staged in Portadown Town Hall – is full of colour and fun. It will be run nightly at 7.30pm until Saturday, January 28, with Saturday matinees at 2pm. All seats are £9 (no concessions).

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with the cast at one of their rehearsals.

1. Ready for the show

Princess Say-Wen, played by Laura Clayton and her handmaid, So-Shy, played by Jacqui Hawthorne. PT02-202.

Photo: Tony Hendron

2. The right direction.

Producers and directors of the Gateway Theatre production of Aladdin from left, Hannah Duncan, producer, Ryan Harris, musical director, and Marie Tiffney-Moore, director. PT02-211.

Photo: Tony Hendron

3. Colourful characters

Nathan Capper who plays the Emperor with his biggest fan, Sarah Willis who plays Vizier. PT02-208.

Photo: Tony Hendron

4. Dressed to impress

So-Shy and Princess Say-Wen played by Jacqui Hawthorne and Laura Clayton. PT02-207.

Photo: Tony Hendron

