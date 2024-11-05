A Portrush drama group has launched a tasty treasure hunt to find chocolate bars containing ‘golden tickets’ to their forthcoming musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning Ballywillan Drama Group has teamed up with top north coast chocolatier, The Chocolate Manor in Castlerock, to create five very special chocolate bars!

Ballywillan have hidden five Golden Tickets inside the exclusive, limited edition chocolate bars, specially created by The Chocolate Manor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be in with a chance of finding a Golden Ticket, members of the public simply buy a bar of chocolate from The Chocolate Manor, unwrap the magic, and they could be holding a golden ticket for a FREE ticket to Ballywillan’s musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory which runs in the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine from January 17, 2025 – February 1, 2025.

Could your bar from The Chocolate Manor in Castlerock contain a golden ticket? Credit Ballywillan Drama Group

The competition to find a Golden Ticket runs from now until Christmas and the bars are avilable to buy from The Chocolate Manor, 3 Main Street, Castlerock, which opens Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-5pm.

Tickets for the production are already starting to sell quickly with FOUR performances already sold out. Chair of the group, Laura Fisher had some advice for potential audiences: “Buy your tickets soon if you want to see this show. We are delighted with early sales and what a fabulous way to spend a cold evening in January or February!”

Ballywillan Drama Group’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ is sponsored by IDS Chartered Accountants, Coleraine, and tickets are available from www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or from the theatre’s box office 028 70 123 123.