Henry VIII and a black Tudor artist take centre stage at Lisburn's Island Arts Centre in a new play from Terra Nova

Terra Nova productions, the only professional theatre company on the Island of Ireland dedicated to making intercultural work for 15 years, will be bringing its new production The Trumpet and the King to the Island Arts Centre in Lisburn on March 25.

The play will enjoy its world premiere at the Studio at the Grand Opera House in Belfast before taking to the road for a tour of Northern Ireland theatres.

The Trumpet & The King is the story of the boyhood friendship between Henry VIII (Sam Claridge) and John Blanke (Fejiro Emasiobi), Britain’s first named black artist.

At the end of 1501, John Blanke, a young black musician of exceptional talent left the ancient city of Granada and made his way to the court of Henry VII of England. There he forged a surprising musical bond with the child who would become the infamous Henry VIII.

The play is the story of their imagined relationship, rooted in extensive historical research into the known facts, and the historic period. The play moves between Limbo and the Memories of John and Henry; shifting between an otherworldly place where the men meet as equals after 500 years and the murky world of their past.

Andrea Montgomery from Terra Nova Production said: ”The play has been developed over three years with input from international artists and over 60 members of Terra Nova’s community.

"In the play Sam Claridge and Fejiro Emasiobi play Henry, John and a host of other characters, from Katherine of Aragon to Henry VII.

"The Trumpet & The King is a funny, sexy, painful coming of age story, written in bold modern colloquial language.”

The Trumpet & The King will premiere at The Studio at the Grand Opera House Belfast, Belfast March 14 and 15 followed by an NI tour: March 16 Home Place Bellaghy, March 21 Studio 1A Bangor, March 22 Marketplace Theatre Armagh, March 24 Ardhowen Theatre Enniskillen, March 25 Island Arts Centre Lisburn, March 27 The Braid Ballymena, March 29 and 30 Old Court House Antrim and April 1 Down Arts Centre Downpatrick.