There's a new consultant doing his rounds, two over-worked nurses are desperate to finish their shift in time for Christmas but the patients in the A&E department of the fictional North Coast Hospital have other ideas!

That’s the backdrop to the hilarious ADULT comedy 'The Nightshift Before Christmas' which bursts on to the stage of Portrush Town Hall from Thursday-Saturday, December 7-9 nightly at 8pm.

Directed by Ballymoney actor and director Claire Connor-Boyd, this Christmas cracker of a comedy features a host of local faces from the Causeway Coast area.

The new consultant is played by Philip Reid with newly-wed Nurse Ella Longbottom played by Martina McAfee and new mum Nurse Cindy Aiken played by Cherith McCook, while Una Culkin plays Ward Sister Payne who rules the ward with a thermometer of iron!

Director Claire Connor-Boyd (third from right) pictured with the Ballymoney cast members of 'The Nightshift Before Christmas': (from left) Cherith McCook, Cheryl McCook, Rio Dunlop, Jason Clyde and Martina McAfee. Credit Una Culkin

Enter the hilarious patients who make the A&E department their homes for the evening - lovable Betty and the hilarious hippy Patsy (played by Barbara Cooke), Santa Dave and expectant father Ricky (played by Jason Clyde), a tough guy who loves his granny (played by Rio Dunlop), love-sick singing cowboy John-Joe and down-trodden husband Danny (played by Stevie Black), diva wannabe-actress Maxine (played by Brenda Semple), mother-to-be Gloria (played by Hannah Reilly), Edith who has her eye on an opportunity (played by Cheryl McCook) and Kerry who is home for a visit but didn't expect to be visiting A&E (played by Jane Brown).