Tickets are selling quickly for the performances which run from April 8-12 with the matinee performance completely sold out!

Chairperson of the award-winning drama group, Laura Fisher, advised: “You really need to buy your tickets now! We are delighted that out matinee performance has already sold out and the Friday night show looks to be going that way too.

"This is a heart-warming show which most certainly has the ‘feel good factor’. I remember watching the film as a child and wishing that I could move to the country side too. This is certainly going to be a trip down memory lane for some and for those who don’t know the story, you’re in for a real treat.”

Local photographer, John Purvis, attended rehearsals recently to capture the principal cast putting the finishing touches to their production. They were joined by the ensemble which features group members new and not so new, all performing together for a production which shows the importance that family and community play in our lives.

Of course, a production of this scale doesn’t comes cheap! Ballywillan Drama Group are very grateful to (approproately enough!) The Railway Arms in Coleraine for their generous support and sponsorship.

Tickets for The Railway Children are now on sale online www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or by calling the theatre box office on 028 70 123 123.

1 . THEATRE Ballywillan Drama Group presents The Railway Children at the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine from April 8 - 12. Photo: Dr John Purvis

