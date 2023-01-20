The cast and production team of Ballywillan Drama Group’s latest show are hard at work rehearsing for the opening night.

The award-winning Portrush musical theatre group will stage ‘The Best of Broadway and the West End 2’ in the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine from Tuesday, February 7 to Saturday, February 11.

During January 2022, Ballywillan staged a hugely successful show in the Riverside entitled ‘The Best of Broadway and the West End’. The show sold out almost immediately and was loved by audiences.

So...what better way to start 2023 than to present an original musical show called ‘The Best of broadway and the West End 2’ – a brand spanking new show with a completely new selection of songs from the best musicals – from old favourites to the most up-to-date shows!

The show features all the regular stars and ensemble of Ballywillan’s big musicals as they take a second journey through some of the best shows ever written. The company of over forty have been hard at work and are keenly awaiting opening night.

With numbers from musicals as diverse as Guys and Dolls, Oliver!, Waitress, Anything Goes, Fame, South Pacific, The Lion King, Billy Elliot, Dear Evan Hansen, Moulin Rouge, Ghost, Kinky Boots, Frozen and many more, this wonderful show will, once again, delight, surprise and entertain. (All songs are new and were not included in the previous show).

Booking is now open, so be sure to book your seats for an evening of toe-tapping, full-on musical entertainment as the six performances are sure to fill up quickly www.riversidetheatre.org.uk

1. Musical theatre Amy McCubbin and Olive Hemphill Photo: s Photo Sales

2. Musical theatre Adam Goudy Photo: s Photo Sales

3. Musical theatre Steven Millar Photo: s Photo Sales

4. Musical theatre Patrick Connor and Tom Waddell Photo: s Photo Sales