Rehearsals started in September and with an ambitious score, challenging choreography and all of the iconic characters, the cast have their work cut out for them.

Sarah McIlhagga, a teacher from Ballymoney, plays the part of the spoilt brat, Veruca Salt.

She said: “This is my first year with Ballywillan Drama Group and I am having the best time. Veruca is such a fun character to play because she is so horrible! I am really looking forward to audiences seeing her and also all of the special effects.”

Audiences may remember Chloe Freeman-Wallace from previous Ballywillan Drama Group shows and this year she is playing the role of gum-chomping Violet Beauregarde.

“Violet is always chewing gum which can be a bit of a challenge when I am also trying to say lines. I love that she gets her own song and dance number and the ensemble dancers are doing a fantastic job,” said Chloe.

Tickets for the production are already starting to sell quickly with FIVE out of the 16-performance run already sold out!

Chair of the group, Laura Fisher had some advice for potential audiences: “Buy your tickets soon if you want to see this show. We are delighted with early sales and what a fabulous way to spend a cold evening in January or February.”

Ballywillan Drama Group’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ is sponsored by IDS Chartered Accountants, Coleraine, and runs from January 17 to February 1, 2025 in the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine.

Tickets are available from www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or from the theatre’s box office 028 70 123 123.

1 . THEATRE Members of the 50-strong ensemble of Ballywillan Drama Group's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory hard at work at rehearsals for the show in the Riverside Theatre in January 2025. Photo: BALLYWILLAN DRAMA GROUP

2 . THEATRE Members of the 50-strong ensemble of Ballywillan Drama Group's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory hard at work at rehearsals for the show in the Riverside Theatre in January 2025. Photo: BALLYWILLAN DRAMA GROUP

3 . THEATRE Members of the 50-strong ensemble of Ballywillan Drama Group's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory hard at work at rehearsals for the show in the Riverside Theatre in January 2025. Photo: BALLYWILLAN DRAMA GROUP

4 . THEATRE Alan McClarty playing Willie Wonka in Ballywillan Drama Group's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in the Riverside Theatre in January 2025. Photo: BALLYWILLAN DRAMA GROUP