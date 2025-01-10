IN PICTURES: Curtain up on Portrush Theatre Company's 'Rapunzel'

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jan 2025, 10:34 GMT
It’s panto time in Portrush – oh yes, it is!

Portrush Theatre Company have been hard at work rehearsing for Rapunzel which runs in Portrush Town Hall from January 10-11 and 15-18.

The group will also stage a special sensory show on Sunday, January 12 at 3pm.

A few limited tickets are still available from LittleBoxOffice.com

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the on-stage action...

Some of the on-stage action from Portrush Theatre Company's pantomime Rapunzel which runs in Portrush Town Hall from January 10-11 and 15-18. The group will also stage a special sensory show on Sunday, January 12 at 3pm.

1. THEATRE

Some of the on-stage action from Portrush Theatre Company's pantomime Rapunzel which runs in Portrush Town Hall from January 10-11 and 15-18. The group will also stage a special sensory show on Sunday, January 12 at 3pm. Photo: Dr John Purvis

Some of the on-stage action from Portrush Theatre Company's pantomime Rapunzel which runs in Portrush Town Hall from January 10-11 and 15-18. The group will also stage a special sensory show on Sunday, January 12 at 3pm.

2. THEATRE

Some of the on-stage action from Portrush Theatre Company's pantomime Rapunzel which runs in Portrush Town Hall from January 10-11 and 15-18. The group will also stage a special sensory show on Sunday, January 12 at 3pm. Photo: Dr John Purvis

Some of the on-stage action from Portrush Theatre Company's pantomime Rapunzel which runs in Portrush Town Hall from January 10-11 and 15-18. The group will also stage a special sensory show on Sunday, January 12 at 3pm.

3. THEATRE

Some of the on-stage action from Portrush Theatre Company's pantomime Rapunzel which runs in Portrush Town Hall from January 10-11 and 15-18. The group will also stage a special sensory show on Sunday, January 12 at 3pm. Photo: Dr John Purvis

Some of the on-stage action from Portrush Theatre Company's pantomime Rapunzel which runs in Portrush Town Hall from January 10-11 and 15-18. The group will also stage a special sensory show on Sunday, January 12 at 3pm.

4. THEATRE

Some of the on-stage action from Portrush Theatre Company's pantomime Rapunzel which runs in Portrush Town Hall from January 10-11 and 15-18. The group will also stage a special sensory show on Sunday, January 12 at 3pm. Photo: Dr John Purvis

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Portrush
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice