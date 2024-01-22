This week at the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine, Ballywillan Drama Group are presenting a hilarious new comedy which is guaranteed to cure those winter blues.

‘Anyone for Breakfast?’, written by master of comedy script writing Derek Benfield, is a priceless comedy of marital mishaps, misunderstandings and mistaken identities all brought to hilarious life by this award-winning group.

The play is set in the 1980s in the village of Ballybendon, which, if you didn’t already know, is situated just a few miles outside Portrush. The characters are Gilbert Robinson, played by Alan McClarty, who is the hero of the story. He is a high flyer at Monsanto in Coleraine for whom he travels extensively throughout Europe. As much of Monsanto’s business interests are centred in Dusseldorf, this is where he spends a lot of time.

Gilbert’s wife Shirley, portrayed by Helen Wilkinson, is chairwoman of Derrykeighan W.I. which keeps her busy, arranging their activities, and she also enjoys aerobics in a bid to keep fit.

Jane Thompson, brought to life by Vicky Hogg, is Shirley’s best friend and volunteers at the Coleraine branch of the Red Cross charity shop. She enjoys the odd game of squash, especially when the men’s team are training…

Jane’s husband Roger, performed by Steven Millar, is an accountant at Ulster Carpets and likes watching tennis on TV and building matchstick models of prehistoric settlements in his spare time.

Mark Boyd, played by Patrick Connor, is a motorcycle enthusiast, who works as an operative at Fison’s Milk Products in Coleraine. Every May, he works as a marshal at the North West 200. Mark also plays squash for the local men’s under 30s team.

Completing the cast is Helga Fischer, portrayed by Kellyann McKillen, an air hostess for the German airline Luftansa. She lives in Dusseldorf and is a well-known champagne aficionado all across the airline’s routes.

Expect 1980s fashion and dress sense, 1980s music, 1980s drinks and food, 1980s décor, 1980s everything – it’s an absolute hoot!

The play opens on Tuesday (January 23) and plays until Saturday (January 28) with a matinee on the Saturday. Tickets are priced at £15 and £16 and are available online www. riversidetheatre.org.uk, by phone 028 70 123 123 or by calling in person at the theatre box office.

1 . Theatre Mark, played by Patrick Connor and Jane, played by Vicky Hogg in Ballywillan Drama Group's Anyone for Breakfast? Photo: Ballywillan Drama Group

2 . Theatre The cast of Anyone for Breakfast: back row from left Steven Millar, Vicky Hogg, Patrick Connor. Front row from left Kellyann McKillen, Alan McClarty, Helen Wilkinson. Photo: Ballywillan Drama Group