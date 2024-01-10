It’s that time of year again when Portrush Town Hall will be ringing with the sound of laughter as the curtain goes up on Portrush Theatre Company’s annual panto.

The Theatre Company are all set for the opening night on Friday (January 12) of this year’s production – Jack and the Beanstalk.

Directed by Brenda Semple and starring a host of well-known Causeway Coast faces, Jack and the Beanstalk is sure to be an audience favourite for adults and children alike.

"The panto is just about bringing joy to Portrush during the winter months,” said Brenda. “We know we are not in the West End and don’t take ourselves too seriously but it’s all about bringing the community out for a night of fun.”

Last year, the north coast panto made headlines across the UK thanks to a surprise appearance on stage by actor James Nesbitt who left panto dame Ian Magee lost for words!

Ian said: “Thanks to Jimmy’s appearance last year, we have had an increased demand for tickets for this year’s panto so have added another show.

"This panto in Portrush is all about bringing people together from all parts of the community and bringing some light into people’s lives in the dark month of January. In the group we have children as young as five right through to members who are in their 70s.

"We also have a great family link too with Caoimhe McFadden-Newman playing the title role of Jack, joined on stage by her mum Kerry who is playing Fielding and her grandfather Alan McFadden will be well-known to lots of people as a stalwart of many pantos through the years – and that’s what panto is all about!”

Jack and the Beanstalk runs on Friday and Saturday, January 12 and 13 and from Wednesday, January 17 – Saturday, January 20. There will also be a special sensory performance of the show on Sunday, January 14.

Tickets priced at £12 (£10 matinee) are on sale now from thelittleboxoffice.com. With this Saturday’s (January 13) matinee already sold out and January 19 and 20 shows down to single figures remaining, you had better book quickly!

1 . WHAT'S ON Ian Magee (Dame Trott) with director Brenda Semple. Photo: UNA CULKIN

2 . WHAT'S ON Zoe Stevenson (Jill), Ian Magee (Dame Trott) and Jack (Caoimhe McFadden-Newman). Photo: UNA CULKIN

3 . WHAT'S ON Carrying on the family tradition are mum and daughter Caoimhe McFadden-Newman (Jack) and Kerry McFadden-Newman (Fielding). Photo: UNA CULKIN