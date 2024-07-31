Here we take a look behind the scenes to meet the cast and see how hard they are working.

There will be two performances taking place on both Thursday and Friday, August 8 and 9. The shows kick off in Ballymoney Town Hall at 7.30pm.

Tickets for this show – which is suitable for all the family – are available via TicketSource.

1 . THEATRE The cast of Take to the Stage Theatre School's Little Mermaid which will play in Ballymoney Town Hall on August 8 and 9.Photo: TTTS

2 . THEATRE The cast of Take to the Stage Theatre School's Little Mermaid which will play in Ballymoney Town Hall on August 8 and 9.Photo: TTTS

3 . THEATRE The cast of Take to the Stage Theatre School's Little Mermaid which will play in Ballymoney Town Hall on August 8 and 9.Photo: TTTS

4 . THEATRE The cast of Take to the Stage Theatre School's Little Mermaid which will play in Ballymoney Town Hall on August 8 and 9.Photo: TTTS