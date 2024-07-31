IN PICTURES: Let's go 'under the sea' with the cast of Ballymoney's The Little Mermaid

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jul 2024, 09:53 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 09:53 BST
There’s just over a week until the talented cast of Ballymoney’s Take to the Stage Theatre School goes ‘under the sea’ for their first performance of The Little Mermaid.

Here we take a look behind the scenes to meet the cast and see how hard they are working.

There will be two performances taking place on both Thursday and Friday, August 8 and 9. The shows kick off in Ballymoney Town Hall at 7.30pm.

Tickets for this show – which is suitable for all the family – are available via TicketSource.

The cast of Take to the Stage Theatre School's Little Mermaid which will play in Ballymoney Town Hall on August 8 and 9.

1. THEATRE

The cast of Take to the Stage Theatre School's Little Mermaid which will play in Ballymoney Town Hall on August 8 and 9.Photo: TTTS

The cast of Take to the Stage Theatre School's Little Mermaid which will play in Ballymoney Town Hall on August 8 and 9.

2. THEATRE

The cast of Take to the Stage Theatre School's Little Mermaid which will play in Ballymoney Town Hall on August 8 and 9.Photo: TTTS

The cast of Take to the Stage Theatre School's Little Mermaid which will play in Ballymoney Town Hall on August 8 and 9.

3. THEATRE

The cast of Take to the Stage Theatre School's Little Mermaid which will play in Ballymoney Town Hall on August 8 and 9.Photo: TTTS

The cast of Take to the Stage Theatre School's Little Mermaid which will play in Ballymoney Town Hall on August 8 and 9.

4. THEATRE

The cast of Take to the Stage Theatre School's Little Mermaid which will play in Ballymoney Town Hall on August 8 and 9.Photo: TTTS

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Tickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.