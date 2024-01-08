Following on from their huge sell-out blockbuster Kinky Boots, Ballywillan Drama Group are returning to Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre later this month with the wonderfully funny play ‘Anyone For Breakfast?’

Written by the master of comedy scripts Derek Benfield, the play stars six of Ballywillan’s leading actors in this priceless comedy of marital mishaps which runs from January 23-27.

The husband is having an affair, the wife is having an affair and the wife’s friend is trying to have an affair! All end up in the same house trying to keep their lovers (or prospective lovers) a secret from everyone else. An absolute hoot!

Playing the characters in Anyone for Breakfast are Alan McClarty, Patrick Connor, Steven Millar, Helen Wilkinson, Vicky Hogg and Kellyann McKillen.

This is a sparkling comedy not to be missed – a guaranteed hilarious evening out for audiences.

Tickets are on sale now from the Riverside Theatre by calling the Box Office on 028 70 123 123 or www.riversidetheatre.org.uk

1 . Theatre Alan McClarty in Ballywillan Drama Group's Anyone for Breakfast? Photo: Ballywillan Drama Group

2 . Theatre Helen Wilkinson in Ballywillan Drama Group's Anyone for Breakfast? Photo: Ballywillan Drama Group

3 . Theatre Patrick Connor in Ballywillan Drama Group's Anyone for Breakfast? Photo: Ballywillan Drama Group