Excitement is building as a Portrush drama group prepares for the opening night of the Northern Irish premiere of the musical Kinky Boots.

In January 2021, Ballywillan Drama Group were scheduled to stage Kinky Boots in the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine. All of a sudden, Covid put a stop to that!

Now, nearly two and a half years later, the award-winning Portrush group is ready to reveal the premiere of the freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical of the decade.

Based on the 2005 British film of the same name, and inspired by true events, the musical tells the story of Charlie Price, who, having inherited an almost bankrupt Northampton shoe factory from his father, forms an unlikely partnership with cabaret performer and drag queen, Lola, in order to produce a line of high-heeled boots to save the business.

The absolutely FABULOUS costumes have been designed and made by Ewan Campbell of Utopia Costumes in Scotland. And the famous red boots have been handmade by the firm who designed and made the boots for the original London production – what a coup – they have to be seen to be believed!

A superb cast has been assembled with Alan McClarty as Lola, Adam Goudy as Charlie, Chloe Freeman-Wallace as Lauren and Stevie Black as Don. They are supported by Lindsay Nelson, Jim Everett, Una Culkin, Vicky Hogg, Patrick Connor, Clare Campbell and many other familiar Ballywillan faces making up a 40-strong company.

Another treat for audiences are the ‘Angels’ – the six drag queens who appear with Lola in her cabaret club - Adam Mullan, Adam Campbell, Aaron Kennedy, Sam Ingamells, Jack Graham and Grant O’Neill.

For each performance they must undertake a two-hour long metamorphosis by makeup artistes, hair and wig stylists and costume teams as these men are transformed into six beautiful ‘ladies’.

Ballywillan Drama Group are grateful for the financial support of HSBC and Specsavers Coleraine.

The show runs from Friday 26 May to Saturday 10 June in the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine. Book at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or telephone the box office on 028 123 123.

The performance on Wednesday 7 June will be fully ‘captioned’. This particular performance is being financially supported by The Railway Arms, Coleraine. The performance is also available for general booking.

