Audiences loved the show with standing ovations at each performance. Fiddler on the Roof will run until Saturday, May 4.

Fiddler on the Roof has a rousing score of wonderful melodies, a moving and compelling storyline, colourful characters and evocative sets and costumes.

Featuring Jerome Robbin's original choreography, this inspirational musical with its promise of at least the chance of a new beginning at the end of the story makes it a truly feelgood experience for 21st century audiences.

Featuring a host of musical theatre talent from across Northern Ireland this new production will transport audiences to the little village of Anatevka where Teyve will tell his timeless story.

Tickets can be booked online at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or call 028 70 123 123.

1 . THEATRE One of the scenes from Ballywillan Drama Group's Fiddler on the Roof which runs in the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine until May 4. Photo: BALLYWILLAN DRAMA GROUP

