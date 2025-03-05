In pictures: the curtain goes up on Fusion Theatre’s production of The Sound of Music

Running until March 8 at the Island Hall, Lagan Valley Island, this will be the first time in the company’s 22 year history that it will have produced the Rogers and Hammerstein classic.

Tickets, priced £16 - £18, are on sale now from the box office, or online at https://www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk/.

Based on Baroness Maria von Trapp’s 1949 autobiography, this wonderful musical tells the true story of the world-famous singing family, from their romantic beginnings and search for happiness, to their thrilling escape to freedom as their beloved Austria becomes part of the Third Reich at the start of the Second World War.

