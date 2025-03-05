The young cast bring the Sound of Music to LisburnThe young cast bring the Sound of Music to Lisburn
The young cast bring the Sound of Music to Lisburn

In pictures: the curtain goes up on Fusion Theatre’s production of The Sound of Music

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 5th Mar 2025, 14:54 BST
Lisburn’s awardwinning youth theatre company, Fusion Theatre, are back on stage at the Island Hall with their latest production of The Sound of Music.

Running until March 8 at the Island Hall, Lagan Valley Island, this will be the first time in the company’s 22 year history that it will have produced the Rogers and Hammerstein classic.

Tickets, priced £16 - £18, are on sale now from the box office, or online at https://www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk/.

Based on Baroness Maria von Trapp’s 1949 autobiography, this wonderful musical tells the true story of the world-famous singing family, from their romantic beginnings and search for happiness, to their thrilling escape to freedom as their beloved Austria becomes part of the Third Reich at the start of the Second World War.

The young cast bring the Sound of Music to Lisburn

1. The curtain rises on Fusion Theatre's latest production

The young cast bring the Sound of Music to Lisburn Photo: Toby Watson

The young cast bring the Sound of Music to Lisburn

2. The curtain rises on Fusion Theatre's latest production

The young cast bring the Sound of Music to Lisburn Photo: Toby Watson

The young cast bring the Sound of Music to Lisburn

3. The curtain rises on Fusion Theatre's latest production

The young cast bring the Sound of Music to Lisburn Photo: Toby Watson

The young cast bring the Sound of Music to Lisburn

4. The curtain rises on Fusion Theatre's latest production

The young cast bring the Sound of Music to Lisburn Photo: Toby Watson

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Tickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice