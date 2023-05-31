A Portrush musical theatre group, currently wowing audiences with the Northern Ireland premiere of the feel-good musical ‘Kinky Boots’, is also making the show more accessible thanks to a special captioned performance.

The award-winning Ballywillan Drama Group has been raising the roof of Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre since the weekend in its run of sixteen fabulous performances of the Northern Irish premiere of Cyndi Lauper’s musical ‘Kinky Boots’.

And, in an exciting first for amateur theatre in Northern Ireland, Ballywillan will make their production of Kinky Boots accessible for those who are deaf, hard of hearing or anyone who would normally benefit using subtitles on their TV, including those who are neurodivergent, or have ADHD, APS, SPD, hyperlexia, dyscalculia or anxiety.

Ballywillan, in association with The Railway Arms, Coleraine, will hold a captioned performance of Kinky Boots on Wednesday, June 7 at 7.45pm. At a captioned performance, the words are displayed on screens placed near, or on the set, to be seen at the same time as they are spoken or sung. Speakers’ names, sound effects and offstage noise are also shown.

How the captioned screen will look to those who book the reserved rows

A spokesperson for the group said: “Captioning is also helpful for theatre-goers whose first language is not English, anyone who has difficulty following accents and students who are studying the text of a play.

"For Kinky Boots, we suggest booking seats in Rows U-W for optimum viewing on this night. BDG are extremely grateful to The Railway Arms, Coleraine for their generous support, without which this captioned performance would not be possible.”

Book online at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or telephone the box office on 028 123 123.