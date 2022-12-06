Register
Join Lisnagarvey Operatic for some festive family fun at the Island Hall
Join Lisnagarvey Operatic for some festive family fun at the Island Hall

It's panto time again...oh no it isn't...oh yes it is!

The festive season is well and truly underway and Lisburn’s awardwinning music society, Lisnagarvey Operatic, are back on the stage with their popular Christmas panto.

By Julie-Ann Spence
4 minutes ago

Running until Saturday December 10, this year’s show, Jack and the Magical Beanstalk, is packed with music, dance, and plenty of laughs for all the family.

Tickets are on sale at the Lagan Valley Island Box Office and online at www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk.

Photo: LODS

Photo: LODS

Photo: LODS

Photo: LODS

TicketsLisburn