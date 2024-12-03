Lisnagarvey Operatic Society take to the stage with this year's panto - Snow Whiteplaceholder image
Lisnagarvey Operatic Society take to the stage with this year's panto - Snow White

It’s panto time again...oh no it isn’t...oh yes it is!

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 16:22 BST
Lisburn’s award winning theatre company, Lisnagarvey Operatic Society have returned to the stage of the Island Hall with their always popular annual pantomime.

This year the company are staging Snow White. There has been plenty of laughter, music, and dancing that has had the audiences getting into the mood for the Christmas holidays.

The panto runs at the Island Hall, Lagan Valley Island Lisburn until Saturday December 7 and tickets are on sale from the centre box office.

Photo: Lisnagarvey Operatic Society

Photo: Lisnagarvey Operatic Society

Photo: Lisnagarvey Operatic Society

Photo: Lisnagarvey Operatic Society

