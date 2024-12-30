Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A big-hearted Portrush theatre group is staging a special sensory production of its annual pantomime – completely free of charge.

Portrush Theatre Company are hard at work rehearsing for Rapunzel which will run in Portrush Town Hall from January 10-11 and 15-18, 2025.

The group will also stage a special sensory show on Sunday, January 12 at 3pm.

Portrush Theatre Company said: “This is our way of giving back to our community and we absolutely love this show. Auditorium lights will be left on dimly, sound will be reduced and our special guests will be welcome to move around as they need.

Portrush Theatre Company are to stage a sensory performance of Rapunzel on Sunday, January 12. CREDIT PORTRUSH THEATRE COMPANY

"We welcome families and siblings but ask to be mindful of booking large numbers as seats are limited. For this show proof of diagnosis might be required if numbers are too great but is not essential at booking.”

Anyone interested in attending this performance should contact Portrush Theatre Company’s Facebook page. Tickets for all other shows are available from LittleBoxOffice.com