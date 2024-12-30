Kind gesture from Portrush panto group who are to stage sensory show free of charge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Portrush Theatre Company are hard at work rehearsing for Rapunzel which will run in Portrush Town Hall from January 10-11 and 15-18, 2025.
The group will also stage a special sensory show on Sunday, January 12 at 3pm.
Portrush Theatre Company said: “This is our way of giving back to our community and we absolutely love this show. Auditorium lights will be left on dimly, sound will be reduced and our special guests will be welcome to move around as they need.
"We welcome families and siblings but ask to be mindful of booking large numbers as seats are limited. For this show proof of diagnosis might be required if numbers are too great but is not essential at booking.”
Anyone interested in attending this performance should contact Portrush Theatre Company’s Facebook page. Tickets for all other shows are available from LittleBoxOffice.com