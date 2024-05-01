Lambeg Players return to the stage with a revived performance of a classic play

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Written by local playwright Ernie Bennington this is a hilarious comedy in two acts filled with larger-than-life characters and lots of unexpected plot twists.

Set in 1982 in the northern part of Co. Antrim, Joe Crawford is excited to show his beloved wife Lily the wonderful holiday home he has got for an incredibly low price. Lily gets more than she bargained for with a weekend of unwanted visitors and plenty of chaos.

The play will run at the Belvoir Studio Theatre from Thursday May 30 until Saturday June 1 with curtain up at 7.30pm.

The original cast of Bargain Basement in 1976. Pic by Ulster Star

Tickets, priced £16 (£14 concession), are on sale from the theatre box office and online at https://www.belvoirplayers.org/events/bargain-basement/

Daniel Crowe from Lambeg Players said: “’Bargain Basement' holds particular significance within our group as it was originally written and directed by Earnie Bennington who was a member of Dunmurry Dramatic Society.

"Now, a new generation within our community is poised to take the lead in this production, with the distinguished honour of direction being bestowed upon the playwright's granddaughter.

The Ulster Star covered the original production of Bargain Basement in 1976. Pic by Ulster Star

"We believe that this transition of creative leadership embodies a captivating narrative on the enduring legacy of community theatre, passed down through generations.

"The Ulster Star also published a piece on the original production so I feel this is quite special.”