Top Northern Ireland actor Liam Neeson has sent personal congratulations to Belfast’s Lyric Theatre after its success in a major UK theatre industry award.

The Lyric won Theatre of the Year at The Stage Awards 2023, which celebrates the best of the UK theatre industry, held in London’s West End.

Balymena-born Liam Neeson, who is patron of the Lyric, said he “couldn’t be more proud” on hearing of the achievement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing the award alongside London’s Bush Theatre, the Lyric Theatre was recognised for its programme, which featured eight full-scale productions, seven of which were new works, as well as for its online festival of skills development sessions, called Play/Write, and its open call for new work. It also received recognition for their work to attract under-represented audiences through LGBT+ productions, and for their extensive education and outreach programme.

Lyric executive producer Jimmy Fay said the theatre was "about the people who make the work" and dedicated the award to the venue’s staff, audiences, actors and writers.

He also added it was "vital" that an active producing theatre remained at the heart of our creative arts and industry in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liam Neeson said: “Many, many congratulations to Jimmy, his superb staff and of course the audiences: we couldn’t make theatre without them and their loyal and constant support over the past 70 years. I, personally couldn’t be more proud of you all!”

From left: Jimmy Fay Executive Producer Lyric, (right) Sir Bruce Robinson (Lyric Chair) with Lyric patron Liam Neeson. Picture: Lyric Theatre library.

The Stage editor Alistair Smith added: "At a time when new writing in the UK is facing damaging cuts, we are delighted to be able to celebrate two wonderful producing theatres who are staging some of the most exciting new work around, while also maintaining and extending their support to playwrights.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Julie McKegney and Morag Keating from the Lyric Theatre wth the Theatre of the Year award. Picture: Alex Brenner.