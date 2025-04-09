Another fantastic performance from Lisburn's award-winning theatre companyAnother fantastic performance from Lisburn's award-winning theatre company
Another fantastic performance from Lisburn's award-winning theatre company

Lisnagarvey Operatic fills the Island Hall with the sound of music

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 9th Apr 2025, 16:39 BST
Lisnagarvey Operatic Society took to the stage of the Island Hall in Lisburn this week for their latest production of the hit musical Beauty and the Beast.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young book loving woman who yearns for adventure, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

The show has proved to be a huge hit with audiences.

It runs until Saturday April 12 and tickets are on sale from the Island Hall Box Office.

