The classic story tells of Belle, a young book loving woman who yearns for adventure, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
The show has proved to be a huge hit with audiences.
It runs until Saturday April 12 and tickets are on sale from the Island Hall Box Office.
1. Lisnagarvey Operatic brings Beauty and the Beast to the Lisburn stage
Another fantastic performance from Lisburn's award-winning theatre company Photo: Gorgeous Photography NI
