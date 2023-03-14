It's almost time for curtain-up on Londonderry Musical Society's production of 9 to 5 the Musical.

The musical, based on the hilarious and hugely successful Dolly Parton movie from the 80s, will be staged in Derry/Londonderry's Millennium Forum from March 29 - April1.

And there are a few local faces treading the boards with the Maiden City group…

Playing the central role of the sexist boss Franklin Hart in the office is Limavady man Colin Ash with ensemble members Abby Mullan, Clara Clements and Azura Rice also hailing from Limavady, along with Ballykelly's Joanne Palmer.

Causeway Coast members of Londonderry Musical Society's production of 9 to 5 the Musical: back from left Joanne Palmer, Hilary Lyttle, Abby Mullan, Colin Ash, Kate Porter, Una Culkin, Karen Todd. Front from left Clara Clements, Azura Rice.

Playing Mr Hart's devoted secretary is Una Culkin from Portrush who is joined on stage by Castlerock's Kate Porter and Hilary Lyttle along with Coleraine's Karen Todd.

Tickets are selling fast for this hilarious story of three women taking on their sexist boss, with all songs in the show written by Dolly Parton herself.