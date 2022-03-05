Locals in Sound of Music

The group will perform the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical in the Millennium Forum in Derry from April 6-9 (with Saturday matinee).

Think of ‘The Sound of Music’ and you immediately picture the opening scene of the movie with Julie Andrews running up those Austrian hills.

And ‘the Hills’ have been an integral part of LMS since it was established 60 years ago in the city - for current President Donald Hill was one of the founding members of the group back in 1962.

The nuns from LMS' production of The Sound of Music

His late wife Nan was also a pivotal part of the musical theatre group, daughter Rosemary (who lives in Portrush) has appeared on stage with LMS in previous productions and the family’s connection with the Society continues to this day with Donald’s daughter Christine acting as Society Treasurer and Stage Manager and granddaughter Holly playing Liesl von Trappe.

Indeed, another Hill, Hollie’s sister Hannah, made a little bit of theatrical history as the youngest person ever to appear on stage with the group - just a few months old she played baby Oliver Twist in Oliver!

With family at the heart of this Society, it’s appropriate that their anniversary production tells the story of Captain Georg von Trappe, his children and their governess Maria.

Playing the central role of novice nun is Caitlyn McCrea who wowed north west audiences in Calamity Jane with LMS last year as the title character. Appearing opposite her as Capt von Trappe is award-winning LMS member David Keown.

The von Trappe children are played by Holly Deane, Aaron Johnston, Freya Cumming, Joshua Concannon, Bella Kyte, Francesca Kelly and LilyMay Tolley.

And there’s a local flavour to the cast too with Ballycastle’s Jim Thompson, Castlerock’s Kate Porter and Coleraine’s Nuala Quinn participating.