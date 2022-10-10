Look out, there's an ogre about!

From Portstewart to the Dark Hedges, it has been reported that a large, green ogre named Shrek has been spotted visiting local landmarks.

It has since emerged that the ogre was acquainting himself with the local area before he takes up residence in Portrush’s Magherabuoy House Hotel for Portrush Music Society’s production of Shrek the Musical which runs from October 14– 22.

Tickets are available now from TicketSource.

So keep your eyes peeled, you never know where Shrek will pop up next….

