Leading the cast is local woman Chloe Freeman Wallace who takes on the role of Bobbie. The eldest of the three children, Bobbie is most well-known for leading the children’s efforts to stop an oncoming train from crashing into a landslide.

And if learning all her lines isn’t enough to keep Chloe busy, she has just recently started her own business as a wedding content creator too.

Classroom Assistant, Patrick Connor will be performing as middle child, Peter. Peter is a lover of adventure and fun which can at times get him into trouble particularly when he develops a keen interest for coal mining.

In his most recent role of Augustus Gloop, Patrick proved himself to be a talented comedic actor which will no doubt serve him well in ‘The Railway Children’ where Peter is full of mischief!

Ballycastle actress, Kellyann McKillen is returning to the role of youngest child, Phyllis. During the play, Phyllis is quite the show-stealer with her quick wit and joyful innocence. Fans of television’s hit quiz ‘The Chase’ might remember Kellyann’s successful appearance on the show and when she is not busy rehearsing for Ballywillan shows, she can often be found at the cinema catching up on the most recent superhero movies.

Seasoned performer Maelisa Cunning is the children’s mother, Mrs Waterbury, a role made famous by the distinguished actress, Dinah Sheridan. Maelisa is a long-standing member of Ballywillan Drama Group having performed in productions such as ‘Steel Magnolias’ and ‘Hairspray!’

The role of Perks is remembered by many as originally being performed by Bernard Cribbins in the 1970 film version. One of Ballywillan’s leading men, Adam Goudy is preparing to play this part which requires a broad Yorkshire accent.

No problem for Adam who is a teacher of Drama in Limavady and played the lead role of Charlie, another character from the North of England, in ‘Kinky Boots’.

Harry Stinson is playing the part of the Father and along with Chloe as Bobbie, he will recreate one of the most iconic film moments of all time. Audiences are sure to shed a tear when Bobbie’s father appears from the steam and met with the line, ‘Daddy, my daddy!’ Harry is one of Ballywillan’s longest serving members having performed principal roles in productions such as ‘42nd Street’, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

A host of familiar faces are also returning to the stage including Sarah McIlhagga as Mrs Perks, Paul Sleet as the Old Gentlemen, Vicky Hogg as Mrs Viney, Charisse McDowell as Cook, Tom Waddell as the Butler, Amy McCubbin as the Maid, Steve Setterfield as the Doctor, and Steven Millar as Jim.

They are all supported by a talented ensemble including young Hayley who at just four years old is sure to be the star of the show!

Ballywillan Drama Group are hugely grateful to the Railway Arms, Coleraine who are the principal sponsor for this production. The Railway Children is being performed at the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine, from 8-12 April 2025. Tickets are available online at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or from the theatre’s Box Office: 028 70 123 123.

