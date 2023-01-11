Meet the cast: curtain up on Portrush Theatre Company's 'Aladdin'
Local panto audiences have been snapping up tickets for Portrush Theatre Company’s production of ‘Aladdin’.
By Una Culkin
20 minutes ago
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 12:55pm
In fact, some performances in Portrush Town Hall have even sold out before opening night!
Here we meet the cast of the popular panto…
To book your tickets check out www.thelittleboxoffice.com or follow the links on the Portrush Theatre Company’s Facebook page.
Aladdin runs from Friday, January 13 to Saturday, January 21 – but hurry and snap up those tickets. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!
