Meet the cast: curtain up on Portrush Theatre Company's 'Aladdin'

Local panto audiences have been snapping up tickets for Portrush Theatre Company’s production of ‘Aladdin’.

By Una Culkin
20 minutes ago
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 12:55pm

In fact, some performances in Portrush Town Hall have even sold out before opening night!

Here we meet the cast of the popular panto…

To book your tickets check out www.thelittleboxoffice.com or follow the links on the Portrush Theatre Company’s Facebook page.

Aladdin runs from Friday, January 13 to Saturday, January 21 – but hurry and snap up those tickets. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

1. Aladdin

Pippa McCullagh as Aladdin

Photo: s

2. Aladdin

Anthony McPeake as The Genie

Photo: s

3. Aladdin

Azlina Cohen as Princess Jasmine

Photo: s

4. Aladdin

Ian Magee as Widow Twankee

Photo: s

