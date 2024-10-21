Savannah Armstrong, Ela Richards, Felix Robinson and Emma Shirlow were all successful after a gruelling audition process which required them to sing and act in front of the production team.

Director, Brian Logan BEM, recalled how difficult the decision was: “Originally, I had planned to have just three children sharing the role but after the auditions it was simply impossible to separate these four incredible young performers.

"I moved around rehearsal and performance schedules to make sure that we could have four children sharing the lead role and after seeing them all in rehearsals, I know that was the correct decision.”

And if the four ‘Charlies’ weren’t already excited enough, they couldn’t believe it when they heard that the first three performances have already sold out three months before opening night!

Ballywillan Drama Group’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ runs from January 17 to February 1, 2025, in the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine.

Tickets are available from www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or from the theatre’s box office 028 70 123 123.

