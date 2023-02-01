The Riverside Theatre in Coleraine is welcoming a new month with two fantastic productions on the programme for February.

First up, on February 18 is a traditional Irish folk and ballad band, The Kilkennys, who are noted for their dynamic arrangements, energetic performances and charismatic rapport with audiences across the globe.

Picking up the mantle left by acts such as The Dubliners and The Clancy Brothers, the four piece group continue to conquer tour circuits in Europe and the U.S. In the past years The Kilkennys have shared the stage with renowned Irish artists such as Shane McGowan, Sharron Shannon and Finbar Furey.

The Kilkennys played Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre pre-pandemic and went down a storm and they’re sure to be a big hit this time around. They have already proved to be a hit with northern audiences over recent years and their return will once again show why the reputation of this talented and energetic four piece group continues to grow well beyond these shores.

Rebecca Vaughan in 'A Room of One's Own'

Made up of Davey Cashin (vocals, mandolin, banjo, guitar, whistles), Tommy Mackey (bass, acoustic guitar, vocals), Mick Martin ( bodhran, uilleann pipes, low whistles, guitar, vocals) and newest member Josh O'Loughlin (Banjo, Mandolin, Guitar, Bouzouki and vocals), wherever The Kilkennys appear, the craic is always mighty!

Booking for the gig is open now. Find out more about The Kilkennys on their website www.thekilkennys.com

From mighty craic to the mighty women who will be portrayed on stage in ‘A Room of One’s Own’ on February 22.

Want to meet Charlotte Brontë, Jane Austen, Aphra Behn, and Shakespeare’s sister Judith? Then book now for Dyad Productions’ one-woman show, derived from Virginia Woolf's 1928 exploration of women, poverty, literature and art throughout history. Take a wry, amusing, and incisive trip through the history of literature, feminism, and gender.

A Room of One’s Own is written and performed by Rebecca Vaughan who enthralled Riverside audiences previously with her one-woman show ‘Elizabeth’.

Rebecca Vaughan performs Woolf’s 1928 exploration of the impact of poverty and sexual inequality on intellectual freedom and creativity. Booking is open now for this innovative production