Causeway Coast and Glens’ talented teens now have a chance to audition for the hit musical Fame.

The Millennium Forum is set to give local young people with a dream of treading the boards, the chance to take to the largest stage in the North West and perform in a youth musical production this summer.

Are you aged 14-21? Interested in acting, singing and dancing? The Millennium Forum will be holding auditions on Monday, April 17 and Saturday, April 22 for its youth production of the hit musical, Fame which will run at the theatre for four nights July 26-29.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A host of leading roles are up for grabs including Serena Katz, Nick Piazza, Joe Vegas and Carmen Diaz as well as numerous ensemble roles.

Chance to audition for Fame

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum and Producer of Fame encourages everyone with an interest in performing to audition: “In keeping with our commitment to developing local talent, we are looking for young performers to fill a range of male and female roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Anyone with an interest in acting, singing and dancing is encouraged to audition. Who knows - it could be the start of a promising career in the theatre for some local performers, as many of our previous Youth Musical cast have already gone on to pursue their dreams in performing arts. Dennis Grindle, who played Tony in our first production of West Side Story, went on to star as the first Jimmy Rabbett in the West End production of The Commitments.

"Rachel O’Connor, who played our Sandy in Grease in 2013, went on to the finals of the hit television show, The Voice UK, which led to her landing a role in Michael Flatley’s new show, Dangerous Games, in the West End. She is currently on tour with Duran Duran.

"Her Grease co-star, Dylan Reid, who played Danny, completed a hugely successful run in the hit musical, Once, which went on to tour Korea. Many people will also remember Mairead Carlin from our first production of Les Miserables, who has now achieved global success with the hit show, Celtic Woman. Conor O’Kane, who is now cast as John Hume in the new musical, Hume, began his career in our second youth production, West Side Story.”

Advertisement