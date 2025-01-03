Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Millennium Forum has just announced record breaking sales for its Christmas panto, Aladdin, officially marking it as the most successful panto in the theatre’s 24 year history.

Over 30,000 people enjoyed creating magical memories at the North West’s biggest panto during its December run with audiences young and old branding it the Forum’s ‘best panto yet’.

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum said: “We have welcomed in excess of 30,000 people into the theatre over the festive period, which is incredible and will, of course, greatly impact the local economy.

"It’s also reassuring to know that our loyal customers are supporting us as we continue to navigate amidst funding crisis and the rising cost of living, so we are extremely grateful to everyone who has joined us for panto this Christmas.

"On behalf of everyone here at the Forum, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for their continued support and to wish everyone a happy and prosperous 2025.”

He added: “I am thrilled that audiences enjoyed our professional panto, Aladdin, and delighted that so many have chosen us to be a part of their Christmas once again.

"Panto has always been a Derry tradition and we are very thankful to everyone who has chosen to make their Christmas memories with us in 2024. We’re already planning our 2025 panto and are looking forward to an even bigger and better production for everyone as we approach our 25th birthday.”

Aladdin at the Millennium Forum was proudly sponsored by the Richmond Centre and ran from November 29 until December 31.