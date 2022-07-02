Music, literature and theatre combined

Iron Annie comes to Belfast’s Accidental Theatre

Iron Annie will open this month at Dublin’s Smock Alley Theatre for three nights, then it’s up to Belfast’s Accidental Theatre for two nights, on July 29 and 30.

An experience unlike anything the theatre has ever seen, Iron Annie will appeal to music fans as well as book lovers and theatre goers. In August, the show will travel to Edinburgh for one night, as part of the renowned Edinburgh Festival programme.

There is a definite buzz surrounding the show this year as Luke Cassidy’s novel Iron Annie has just been shortlisted for the 2022 Desmond Elliott Prize.

Iron Annie tells the story of Aoife, and her doomed relationship with the beautiful but capricious Annie. Set against the backdrop of the larger-than-life criminal underworld of Dundalk, their adventures also take them on a whirlwind road trip across the Irish Sea to offload ten kilos of cocaine swiped from a rival. Expect erotic interludes and a story that is in turn tender and violent.

Iron Annie stars actor and Dundalk native Georgia Cooney, who will be playing the inimitable Aoife. “I am very excited to be bringing the character of Aoife to life,” she said. “It’s extra special that my first professional theatre production is centred around my hometown of Dundalk, showing all its complexities and dark humour. I feel honoured to be representing a character like Aoife on stage, to give her a voice, especially in a home-grown live theatre production.”

Freelance Theatre Director and Associate Director for Prime Cut Productions, Rhiann Jeffery, will be joining the production as director this year. Rhiann promises a fresh take on the show, bringing her considerable experience to the table.