Prism will take the audience on a journey through a retro sci-fi multiverse, full of pulsating synth, video design and vibrant lighting effects (no strobes!).
Perfect for young stargazers (7+ years old) and nostalgic adults alike. Audience members who have a physical disability or other accessibility needs can enjoy a full theatre experience with captioning at every performance, pre-recorded audio description of key visual moments as part of the sound design, and BSL interpretation provision.
The performances will take place on March 22 at 7:30pm (BSL-interpreted, visual descriptions and captioned) and on March 23at 11am (visual descriptions and captioned).
Inter-dimensional travellers, Dawn and Dusk, are stuck in an empty void dimension. When Dusk devises a radical solution to their problem, it hurls them into our dimension.
Tickets £5 per person, family ticket £18 admits four. Book at www.flowerfield.org or call 028 7083 1400.