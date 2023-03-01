Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart will host two performances of a new accessible family theatre show by Replay Theatre Company during March.

Prism will take the audience on a journey through a retro sci-fi multiverse, full of pulsating synth, video design and vibrant lighting effects (no strobes!).

Perfect for young stargazers (7+ years old) and nostalgic adults alike. Audience members who have a physical disability or other accessibility needs can enjoy a full theatre experience with captioning at every performance, pre-recorded audio description of key visual moments as part of the sound design, and BSL interpretation provision.

The performances will take place on March 22 at 7:30pm (BSL-interpreted, visual descriptions and captioned) and on March 23at 11am (visual descriptions and captioned).

Prism coming to Flowerfield

Inter-dimensional travellers, Dawn and Dusk, are stuck in an empty void dimension. When Dusk devises a radical solution to their problem, it hurls them into our dimension.

