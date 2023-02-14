One thing we all know about farming is that it's not a 9 to 5 job but one north coast dairy man has a new take on that - musically speaking!

Jim Thompson not only runs a dairy farm between Bushmills and Ballycastle, he is also a committee member of Londonderry Musical Society (LMS) who are currently rehearsing for their production of 9 to 5 the Musical.

A former member of Ballycastle Cross Community Choral Society back in the day, Jim also finds time to represent the North Antrim Group on the UFU Dairy Committee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite such a busy career farming on the north coast, Jim has been involved with the Maiden City group for nearly 20 years.

There's always time to rehearse, says Ballycastle farmer Jim Thompson

So what is it about the 'Derry air' that makes this 'Dairy' man clock up the miles to travel to sing with LMS?

"I went over for the music and stayed for the craic," he said, encouraging all country music lovers to buy their tickets now for the hilarious musical 9 to 5 based on the Dolly Parton 80s film of the same name.

Advertisement

Advertisement

9 to 5 The Musical tells the story of three women pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office – or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? This hilarious production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!