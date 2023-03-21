Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report
1 hour ago Street cordons in place as police investigate woman's death in Portadown
3 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
4 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
4 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
5 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head

North coast teens bring Irish premiere of 'I Love You, Mum - I Promise I Won't Die' to Portrush

North coast teenagers are in the final rehearsals for a Portrush production of the Irish premiere of the thought-provoking play ‘I Love You, Mum – I Promise I Won’t Die’.

By Una Culkin
Published 21st Mar 2023, 13:01 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 13:01 GMT

The real-life words of the title are the last ones spoken by sixteen-year-old Daniel Spargo-Mabbs to his mother.

That night he attended an illegal rave and later died after taking MDMA. That fateful evening is told through the real words of his school friends and family.

‘I Love You, Mum - I Promise I Won't Die’ was commissioned by the charity set up in Daniel's memory to raise awareness about the danger of party drugs. It is a fast-paced, tragic, vibrant piece of verbatim theatre.

Most Popular
In rehearsals for the Portrush performance of 'I Love You, Mum - I Promise I Won't Die'
In rehearsals for the Portrush performance of 'I Love You, Mum - I Promise I Won't Die'
In rehearsals for the Portrush performance of 'I Love You, Mum - I Promise I Won't Die'

In May 2014, just months after Dan died, the DSM Foundation commissioned award-winning playwright Mark Wheeller to write a verbatim play that told his story, so other young people could learn the lessons he sadly no longer could, and make choices that would keep them safe.

Local theatre group Ever Unique Productions present the play in Portrush Town Hall on Saturday, April 1, at 7pm.

As well as telling Daniel’s story through the words of Mark Wheeller’s play, the young local cast have been speaking to Daniel’s mother Fiona Spargo-Mabbs to learn more about Daniel and about the family’s decision to educate young people on drug taking.

Directed by Martina McAfee and Hannah Reilly, this hard-hitting play is not to be missed. Age guidance: 12+ Deals with themes of substance abuse and death. Tickets are on sale now for the Portrush performance via Eventbrite

The cast for the Portrush performance
The cast for the Portrush performance
The cast for the Portrush performance
Read More
Local faces from Causeway Coast & Glens area are 'working 9 to 5' to get ready f...
Portrush Town Hall is the venue
Portrush Town Hall is the venue
Portrush Town Hall is the venue
In rehearsals for the play which is an Irish exclusive
In rehearsals for the play which is an Irish exclusive
In rehearsals for the play which is an Irish exclusive
Portrush