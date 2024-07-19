North coast teens: here's your chance to work with a professional actor and MD this summer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Then, Portrush’s award-winning Ballywillan Drama Group wants to hear from them. The group will be running a three-day theatre workshop on July 31, August 1 and 2 for teens aged 14-18.
Participants will collaborate to stage a short play, which will be presented on the final day. Additionally, attendees will receive coaching in singing and acting from two leading industry professionals: Musical Director Benjamin Levy and Actor and Fight Director Philip Rafferty.
The workshop will run from 9am – 3pm each day in the Kelly Hall, Victoria Street, Portrush.
A group spokesperson said: “This is a unique opportunity to enhance your skills, gain confidence, and enjoy the magic of the performing arts.”