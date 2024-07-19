Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Do you know a teenager who would love to work with a professional Musical Director and actor in a summer workshop?

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then, Portrush’s award-winning Ballywillan Drama Group wants to hear from them. The group will be running a three-day theatre workshop on July 31, August 1 and 2 for teens aged 14-18.

Participants will collaborate to stage a short play, which will be presented on the final day. Additionally, attendees will receive coaching in singing and acting from two leading industry professionals: Musical Director Benjamin Levy and Actor and Fight Director Philip Rafferty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workshop will run from 9am – 3pm each day in the Kelly Hall, Victoria Street, Portrush.

Participants will collaborate to stage a short play, which will be presented on the final day. CREDIT BALLYWILLAN DRAMA GROUP

A group spokesperson said: “This is a unique opportunity to enhance your skills, gain confidence, and enjoy the magic of the performing arts.”

For full details of booking and fees follow this link or check out Ballywillan Drama Group’s Facebook page.