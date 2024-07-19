North coast teens: here's your chance to work with a professional actor and MD this summer

Do you know a teenager who would love to work with a professional Musical Director and actor in a summer workshop?

Then, Portrush’s award-winning Ballywillan Drama Group wants to hear from them. The group will be running a three-day theatre workshop on July 31, August 1 and 2 for teens aged 14-18.

Participants will collaborate to stage a short play, which will be presented on the final day. Additionally, attendees will receive coaching in singing and acting from two leading industry professionals: Musical Director Benjamin Levy and Actor and Fight Director Philip Rafferty.

The workshop will run from 9am – 3pm each day in the Kelly Hall, Victoria Street, Portrush.

Participants will collaborate to stage a short play, which will be presented on the final day. CREDIT BALLYWILLAN DRAMA GROUPParticipants will collaborate to stage a short play, which will be presented on the final day. CREDIT BALLYWILLAN DRAMA GROUP
A group spokesperson said: “This is a unique opportunity to enhance your skills, gain confidence, and enjoy the magic of the performing arts.”

For full details of booking and fees follow this link or check out Ballywillan Drama Group’s Facebook page.

