A taste of north west talent has been announced among the cast of Northern Ireland Opera’s revival of ‘Follies’ at the Grand Opera House in Belfast this Autumn.

Reece McGowan is making his professional debut in Northern Ireland as Buddy – the 1940s counterpart to Belfast singer Mark Dugdale’s Buddy Plummer.

Hailing from the Maiden City, Reece is a former member of Londonderry Musical Society. Trained at the Arts Educational School, he received the Ian Fleming Award, graduating in 2024.

His theatre credits include Barnaby Tucker in Hello Dolly (Lido, Paris); Pippin (Theatre Royal Drury Lane); Referee Angel in Kinky Boots (Gaiety Theatre); 42nd Street (Gaiety Theatre).

Reece McGowan (third from right). Credit Neil Harrison Photography/NI Opera

Also on stage in Follies with Reece is Limavady singer and actor Orla Mullan performing as Sandra Crane.

She trained at The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA), graduating with a First Class BA (Hons) in Performing Arts-Acting and nominated for the prestigious Spotlight Prize.

A classically trained singer, Orla is an accomplished and versatile vocalist. She appeared in NI Opera’s co-production with The Lyric of The Threepenny Opera in 2018. She is also creator and member of the close harmony vocal trio, The Swingtime Starlets, and lead singer of Irish Dance sensation, Titanicdance.

Limavady singer and actor Orla Mullan (right). Credit Neil Harrison Photography/NI Opera

Completing the cast are Northern Irish singers Brigid Shine, with Anna Violet and Chris Kane making their professional debut. They perform respectively as Sally, Phyllis and Ben the 1940s counterparts to West End stars Anna-Jane Casey’s Sally Durant Plummer, Annette McLaughlin’s Phyllis Rogers Stone, Alasdair Harvey’s Benjamin Stone, previously announced.

Northern Irish soprano Petra Wells is paired with legendary opera singer Lesley Garrett, cast as ingénue Heidi Schiller to Garrett’s latter-day character. Rachel Stanley will play the coquettish Solange Le Fitte, Pippa Winslow stars as veteran Stella Deems, Northern Irish singers Darren Franklin plays Follies’ famous tenor Roscoe while Christina Nelson and Richard Croxford are song and dance couple Emily and Theodore Whitman.

Marty Maguire is cast as impresario Dimitri Weismann with Colette Lennon Dougal as Dee Dee West. A further twelve singers, all based in Northern Ireland, make up the talented ensemble.

Follies runs at The Grand Opera House, Belfast, on September 13, 16, 19, 20 at 7.30pm with a 2.30pm matinee on September 20. Prices from £17.50 to £60 including booking fee. Booking link https://www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/follies